Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PLAB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 1,098,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. Photronics's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

