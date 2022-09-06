Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,013 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of California Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Resources by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

CRC stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

