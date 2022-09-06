Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,545,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

