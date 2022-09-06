Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.21 Million in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $42,172,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
DDL stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 37,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,481. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $926.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
