Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.72% of Icosavax worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 65.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 152.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,706 shares of company stock valued at $159,363 over the last ninety days. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Icosavax Trading Up 5.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 3,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,449. Icosavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.