Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,654. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

