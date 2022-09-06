Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

