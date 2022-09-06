Pluton (PLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $357,828.00

Pluton (PLU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $357,828.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pluton has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00042296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

