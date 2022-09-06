Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $213,463.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00007460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
