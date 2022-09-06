Polkalokr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $728,455.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

