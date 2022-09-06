Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

