Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stake Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:PREF remained flat at $17.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 82,927 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.