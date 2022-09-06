Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $43,932,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 125,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 32.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 456,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 111,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

