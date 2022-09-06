Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,645.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051423 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,904,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,813,998 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.