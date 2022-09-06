Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,962 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,440,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

