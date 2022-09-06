ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 3.2%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.80. 435,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,961,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $377,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

