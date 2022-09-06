Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $512,739.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00052664 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001924 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031457 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

