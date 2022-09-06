Prudential PLC Acquires 112,770 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $115,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IGLB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 8,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $72.10.

