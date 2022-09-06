Prudential PLC Acquires 23,342 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3,087.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 31,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $613,450,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.31. 48,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,768. The firm has a market cap of $487.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.