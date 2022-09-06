Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 79,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,656. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.