Prudential PLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 960.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $133.94. 45,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

