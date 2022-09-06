Prudential PLC Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

