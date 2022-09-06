Prudential PLC Makes New $19.44 Million Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,522,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000.

Shares of MOO traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 1,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,934. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

