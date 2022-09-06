Prudential PLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Adobe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.27. 125,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

