Prudential PLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Adobe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.27. 125,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.