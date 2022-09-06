Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $158.92. 401,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. The company has a market cap of $427.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

