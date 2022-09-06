Prudential PLC Sells 13,570 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $67,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,557. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

