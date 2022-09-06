Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

