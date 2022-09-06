PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 8.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 29,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,060,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 735,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 535,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

