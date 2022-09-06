PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $51.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

