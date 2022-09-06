PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 69,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

