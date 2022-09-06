Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $182,511.39 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $182,511.39 and approximately $18,623.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

