Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 15491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qualtrics International by 416.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 569.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 229,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

