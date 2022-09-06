Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. 5,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 123.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.