Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $369,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.58.

Shares of PWR opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

