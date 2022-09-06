Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.26. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

