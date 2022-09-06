Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 23,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.