Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 23,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

