Radicle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $77.69 million and $5.90 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011916 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
