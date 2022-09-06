Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. Analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

