Raymond James Raises Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

