Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $78.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,851. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

