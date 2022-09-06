Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shawcor (SCL)

Shawcor (TSE: SCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

8/19/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

8/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72. Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

