Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $408,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average is $635.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

