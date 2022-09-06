REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 6.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 6,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

