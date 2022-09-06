Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $228.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.