Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $228.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
