renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Hits $65.15 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. renBTC has a market cap of $65.15 million and $8.75 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,935.58 or 1.00539818 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,268 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

