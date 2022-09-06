Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ObsEva (OBSV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) recently:

9/6/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/29/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

7/28/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ObsEva SA alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.