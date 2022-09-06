Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Broadwind (BWEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN):

9/1/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/16/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadwind Trading Down 1.3 %

BWEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,199. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

