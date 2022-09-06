Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Broadwind (BWEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN):
- 9/1/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 8/16/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Broadwind Trading Down 1.3 %
BWEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,199. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Further Reading
