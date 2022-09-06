Reviewing ESS Tech (GWH) and Its Rivals

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 269.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.12%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.54 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -0.70

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

