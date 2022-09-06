Reviewing Helbiz (HLBZ) & The Competition

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Helbiz to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Helbiz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Helbiz
|$12.83 million
|-$71.97 million
|-0.18
|Helbiz Competitors
|$3.34 billion
|$326.47 million
|28.53
Institutional and Insider Ownership
5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helbiz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Helbiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Helbiz Competitors
|782
|5634
|11761
|267
|2.62
As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Helbiz’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Helbiz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Helbiz
|-538.47%
|N/A
|-208.48%
|Helbiz Competitors
|-41.30%
|-7,275.01%
|-4.82%
Summary
Helbiz peers beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Helbiz
Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
