Reviewing Helbiz (HLBZ) & The Competition

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Helbiz to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.18 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Helbiz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helbiz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 782 5634 11761 267 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Helbiz’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.30% -7,275.01% -4.82%

Summary

Helbiz peers beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

