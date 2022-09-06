Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 8,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

